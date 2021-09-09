Howard Stern on anti-vaxxers: "F*ck their freedom"







Iconic shock jock Howard Stern has never been one to mince words or hold back his opinions. Whether they’re popular or unpopular, timely or too soon, incisive or incendiary, Stern is going to tell you exactly how he feels.

When it comes to those who are peddling misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine, Stern unsurprisingly let it fly on the Tuesday episode of his Siris XM radio show. “When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say, you know, it’s mandatory to get vaccinated?” Stern offered up. “Fuck them, fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bullshit.”

The 67-year-old radio host was discussing the string of his right-wing cohorts spreading anti-vaccination rhetoric and later dying of coronavirus. For anyone that is at least vaguely familiar with Stern’s signature style and personality, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Stern wasn’t feeling sympathetic towards these individuals.

“It’s really funny, these radio guys are the best, they’re like four of them that died, four of them were like ranting on the air. They will not get vaccinated,” Stern said. “They were on fire, these guys. It was like day after day, they were all dying and then their dying words are ‘I wish I had been more into the vaccine. I wish I had taken it.’”

Longtime co-host Robin Quivers was similarly unmoved. “You know, I have trouble drumming up compassion, and I think that’s a terrible thing to not be able to drum up compassion for people that are stupid, that they wind up dying,” Quivers said.

Stern took specific aim at radio host and self-described “Mr. Anti-Vax” Marc Bernier. “Where do I have that clip of that Marc Bernier, the guy who died?” Stern laughed. “Yeah, he’s dead. He’s no longer walks.” Bernier died in August from Covid-19.

Stern also saved room for the “imbeciles” who find themselves taking up space in intensive care units. “The other thing I hate is that all these people with Covid who won’t get vaccinated are in the hospitals clogging it up,” Stern explained. “So like, if you have a heart attack or any kind of problem, you can’t even get into the E.R. And I’m really of mind to say, ‘Look, if you didn’t get vaccinated and you got Covid, you don’t get into a hospital.'”

Comments