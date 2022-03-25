How to watch the Oscars 2022 in the UK









The 94th Academy Awards are finally almost upon us, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday March 27th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by a trio of Regina Hall, Wanda Skyes, and Amy Schumer.

Whilst the ceremony will air at 8pm EST in the USA, over in the UK that means anyone wanting to watch the Academy Awards will have to stay up till 1am in the early hours of Monday 28th March. Though, for real Hollywood lovers, the Red Carpet Show will start at 6:30pm EST and 11:30 pm GMT.

Airing on ABC in America, the ceremony will be available to watch on Sky Cinema Oscars in the UK, with a highlights show to follow on Sky MAX. All of the Sky coverage can also be caught on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, which is always available through a seven-day free trial if you don’t fancy paying for the full month.

Summing up the best of cinema in 2021 with ten ‘prestigious’ nominees, each defining the emotional trauma, intensity and optimism of a tough year past, the 94th version of the annual awards contains several snubs in the Best Picture category, along with a good handful of films that arguably don’t deserve their place at all.

With notable omissions from the category, including Sean Baker’s Red Rocket, Petite Maman from French filmmaker Céline Sciamma and the low-key drama After Love by British director Aleem Khan, the likes of Don’t Look Up and Belfast are stealing appreciation in their place.

Whilst Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog currently leads proceedings, the independent drama CODA is coming hot on its heels to take home the award for Best Picture. One of the tightest Best Picture races in the past few years will make for an unmissable Academy Awards.