‘Marquee Moon’: How Television invented post-punk before punk









The punk movement was one of the most fascinating musical and cultural phenomenons to emerge from the 20th century. While punk truly exploded in the mid-to-late 1970s, its origins can be traced back to proto-punk outfits such as The Velvet Underground and Detroit garage bands like MC5 and The Stooges. These bands typically experimented with abrasive sounds that soon became a staple feature of the punk sound.

However, punk musicians took a much simpler approach, prioritising straightforward, uncomplicated song structures, often using just three chords. These bands used music as a vessel for their discontent with the mainstream, showcasing their anger towards the establishment by shouting political lyrics and deliberately seeking to provoke listeners.

While punk blew up in the United Kingdom in 1977 thanks to bands like the Sex Pistols, The Clash and Buzzcocks, a few years prior, punk was rearing its head in New York’s sweaty underground venues, with bands like the New York Dolls becoming critical progenitors to the movement. By 1975, artists like the Ramones and Patti Smith were bolstering punk’s reputation, frequently performing at CBGBs.

Another band that regularly performed at the venue was Television, even landing a joint residency alongside Smith. Formed in 1973, Television were one of the most prominent acts to emerge from New York during the mid-1970s; however, they soon proved incredibly ahead of their time.

Before punk was an established phenomenon in the United Kingdom, Television made music that could best be described as post-punk, a genre defined by experimentation and the incorporation of unique, often avant-garde influences, expanding on punk’s simplicity. However, post-punk wasn’t even a recognised genre at this point – punk had barely even found its feet. Their debut album, Marquee Moon, arrived in 1977, just a few months after the Sex Pistols released their incendiary single, ‘Anarchy in the U.K’. Marquee Moon even predated their seminal album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, as well as The Clash’s self-titled debut record.

However, even so, the music on the record had existed for many years prior, dating back to Television’s initial stints in underground venues. According to Richard Lloyd, the band’s guitarist, “With Marquee Moon, all the songs were songs we had already hashed out and honed for two or three years. We’d played them live hundreds of times. We were ready.”

The album featured the single ‘Marquee Moon’, a ten-minute odyssey through vocalist Tom Verlaine’s thoughts on life, featuring iconic stabbing guitar riffs and a rapturous solo. The earliest demo of the song dates back to 1973, when punk was merely in its infancy, suggesting that Television were well ahead of their contemporaries.

While they were heavily immersed in New York’s punk scene, Verlaine and his fellow bandmates wanted to make music that was more complex and challenging. In 1978, Verlaine claimed: “I like the energy of so-called punk music, but I don’t like the sound of it. To me, it’s really boring.”

This sentiment is more than apparent on Marquee Moon, a stellar journey through intricate guitar work, rich melodies and Verlaine’s at-times screechy, unpolished vocals. The album reflects punk’s burgeoning influence on the band – the genre’s DIY, rough-around-the-edges ethos bleeds through. Yet, Marquee Moon is more refined than its punk contemporaries, with jazz, blues and art rock influences shaping it into a cohesive, groundbreaking debut.

On ‘See No Evil’, the band are at their most playful, yet that doesn’t mean they can’t throw in some complex guitar solos. Elsewhere, the album’s last song, ‘Tom Curtain’, is simply unforgettable, with its emotive, extended instrumental sections that bring the record to a spellbinding close.

The band’s enduring influence on post-punk and alternative rock cannot be understated. You only have to listen to a song like ‘Venus’ to draw direct parallels to bands like 2000s indie heroes The Strokes. However, ‘Marquee Moon’ remains the record’s most potent cut, demonstrating the potential for bands to create songs with lengthy guitar solos that still retained an innately punk spirit.

In their quest to transcend the boundaries of punk, Television became post-punk before punk had even established itself worldwide. It wouldn’t be long until bands like The Cure, The Fall, and Siouxsie and the Banshees would emerge with the same experimental sensibilities as Television and become the faces of post-punk. But Television, armed with an eclectic array of influences, got there first.