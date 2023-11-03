The emergence of goth rock: how post-punk birthed the most profoundly visceral genre of music

Goth rock, by nature, is a genre that defies easy definition, preferring to convey its essence through the music itself. Its roots can be traced back to the post-punk era, as pioneering bands began to explore the darker realms of sound, infusing their music with gothic overtones. Icons like Joy Division, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Bauhaus, and The Cure emerge as cornerstones when we attempt to delineate the genre, though it generally harbours a multitude of artists and styles within its dark embrace.

What sets gothic rock apart is its haunting, enigmatic soundscape. It relies heavily on minor and bass chords, often cloaked in reverb, and is characterised by its dramatic and melancholic melodies. Drawing inspiration from gothic literature, the genre delves into themes such as sadness, nihilism, dark romanticism, tragedy, melancholy, and morbidity. These themes are frequently approached with poetic finesse, lending an air of sophistication to the genre.

The lyrical content of goth rock is known for its exploration of the darker aspects of the human experience, encompassing the malevolence of the modern age and the romanticised allure of death and the supernatural. In essence, goth rock is more than just music; it’s an artistic expression of the profound and the mysterious, captivating listeners with its evocative and thought-provoking compositions.

Although most point to the aforementioned artists as major players in the goth rock movement, its sensibilities can be traced back to the endearing works of glam rock, namely Marc Bolan, along with the sharp musical edges carved by The Velvet Underground, David Bowie, The Doors, and Iggy Pop. Along with the music, theatrics and black humour contributed significantly to the maturing of the genre, with artists like Nico utilising the power of drastic image changes and harnessing the power of ‘sad’ music.

When the term “gothic” began to be used more widely in relation to music, especially for bands like Bauhaus, who entered the music scene in 1979, newcomers were given the green light to charge ahead. Bauhaus’s inaugural single, ‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’, is now seen in retrospect as the genesis of the gothic rock genre, particularly as it provided a glimpse into what’s regarded as the first rock album of the genre.

‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’ naturally evolved into a cult classic, owing to its gothic-by-nature subject matter. The song itself transcended the realm of mere post-punk experimentation and emerged as an irresistibly theatrical ode to the timeless themes encapsulated in Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The spellbinding fusion of music and gothic narrative set a new standard, and from there, the genre gained an unstoppable momentum, rapidly evolving into an expansive and influential phenomenon.

Subsequently, in the 1980s, the realm of goth rock found its most explosive definition through the groundbreaking efforts of one of its major pioneers: The Cure. The band’s innovation and influence extended across the musical landscape, shaping the goth rock genre’s sonic and aesthetic contours with lasting impact.

The Cure’s contribution to goth rock was more than merely groundbreaking; it was transformative. Their distinctive sound, characterised by intricate melodies, ethereal guitars, and Robert Smith’s iconic vocals, helped shape the genre into the atmospheric, melancholic, and poetic form recognised today. The band’s seminal albums like Pornography and Disintegration solidified their place as defining blueprints of the genre, as they delved deep into themes of existentialism, isolation, and dark introspection.

Aside from the usual suspects, including the obvious as well as Nine Inch Nails, The Cocteau Twins, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and so on, identifying a goth rock band is a challenge and creates the basis for some wildly polarising debates. Ultimately, however, it’s something that’s inherently felt. The Cure’s Lol Tolhurst even attempted to unravel this enigma, quite literally putting pen to paper to craft the definitive tome on goth history, Goth: A History.

Nonetheless, he, along with many others, openly acknowledges the intricate relationships they share with the term. Over the years, they found themselves wrestling with the ever-persistent question of whether their own seminal post-punk bands truly embodied the essence of goth. “But [The Cure and the Banshees] are the fertile ground that Goth sprang from,” acknowledges Tolhurst. “When The Cure first came to America, around 1980, people would ask us what kind of music we played, and Robert would always say, ‘We just play Cure music.’”

Undoubtedly, aesthetics carry significant weight when it comes to defining gothic style. However, in terms of its musical essence, goth is fundamentally rooted in the darkness it evokes within. In a sense, this is why it holds a cathartic allure: punk may have sown the seeds of rebellion and chaos, but goth furnished the nutrients for the flourishing of the macabre. Much of the experimental music that emerged in the wake of the post-punk era dabbled with the notion of breaking new ground, yet goth seized a scythe and ventured boldly into the domain of brooding brilliance.