How Johnny Ramone was nearly killed in a punk rock street fight









The history of punk is littered with snot, spit and flecks of dried blood. The very visceral nature of the genre, not only garnered such bodily excretion but very well encouraged it. It was a facet of the style, the revolutionary way of thinking, that would endear a generation of angst-ridden teens to adopt everything the sub-culture had to offer. It makes sense then that much of the history of punk is rubber-stamped with the odd brawl or ugly confrontation.

Whether it was when Sid Vicious threw a bottle at Todd Smith or when The Clash’s bassist Paul Simonon squared off against The Stranglers’ own bass behemoth JJ Burnel amid a flurry of late-night drinks, punk has always packed a punch. That moment happened in the wee hours of a Ramones show, and the foursome from New York were also subjected to such activities. While Vicious’s altercation was perhaps the most singularly striking of all those historical events, Johnny Ramone almost ended up in an early grave after a street fight left him fighting for his life.

There was always a degree of tension that ran through the Ramones. While Dee Dee was a one-man wrecking ball crew, the rest of the band offered a similarly disorientating array of clumsy personalities. They would have likely floundered as a band without the stern words and iron fist of Johnny Ramone. The eldest member of the band, Johnny was a known Republican and a ruthless authoritarian considering his position as one of the founding fathers of punk rock. He would exert his dominance over most of the band, but especially the group’s lead singer Joey.

A notably shy frontman, Joey and johnny spent most of their time in the band on opposite sides of every spectrum they could get their hands on: musical, political and romantic. It would culminate in Johnny “taking” Joey’s girlfriend Linda Danielle, who would become Johnny’s wife and be the subject of the Ramones’ song ‘The KKK Took My Baby Away’. However, when Johnny Ramone fractured his skull in 1983 and was nearly killed following an altercation over a woman, it was neither Joey or Linda who were involved. However, it did involve a similar set of circumstances.

In 1983 The Ramones were touring their new album Subterranean Jungle when they performed a hometown show in Queens, New York. As ever, the group were on late and left the venue even later, with Johnny Ramone getting back to his apartment in Manhattan in the early hours of the morning. Approaching his door, he would note his longtime mistress, though they “were not together” at this time, and the author of Too Tough To Love: My Life with Johnny Ramone, Cynthia Whitney, “bombed” out of her mind and sat on the porch opposite with a young punk by the name of Seth Macklin.

Macklin was the frontman of the punk group Sub-Zero and was, to his knowledge, in an exclusive relationship with Whitney. — you can see how this one is going to end up. In the police report, Ramone said he had felt worried about the state of Whitney and called her over to him to go inside his apartment to protect her from Macklin. naturally, the Sub-Zero singer was angered by this suggestion, and a fight broke out almost instantly. While Macklin claimed to police that Ramone was the first person to attack, allegedly swinging Whitney’s handbag at him, the fact that Ramone spent the next few days in the hospital probably suggests otherwise.

The 22-year-old singer said he hit Ramone “two or three times,” but only in self-defence before the famed guitarist fell to the ground hitting his head on a car door before making an impact with the concrete. Ramone claimed to The New York Times that it was at this point that Macklin kicked Ramone in the head, rendering him unconscious and fracturing his skull. Remarkably, Ramone would avoid any serious damage to his brain despite the magnitude of the impact.

The guitarist rarely talked about the incident bar one extremely explosive passage in his autobiography Commando: “I was very angry. I wanted him [Macklin] killed. I’m all for capital punishment. I think it should be televised. I think they could make it a pay-per-view event and give the money to the victims’ families. So then, I started fantasising about getting a gun. I thought it would be great to have someone mess with me and kill him. I mean Bernhard Goetz was a hero. He did what everyone else wants to do. He was Charles Bronson. In real life, who the hell would approach Charles Bronson? They go for the Bernhard Goetz’s of the world. In the end, though, I never owned a gun. It was just a fantasy. I was no Charles Bronson.”