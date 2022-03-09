How John Frusciante got "deep into the occult" when he left Red Hot Chili Peppers









Guitarist John Frusciante left the California rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2009 before returning to the group over a decade later in an a move that astounded and delighted fans. Although the guitarist had been in and out of the band since the late 1980s, he’s back with the band to write and record on the new album.

Now that Frusciante has returned to work with his bandmates on ‘Unlimited Love’, he also feels ready to speak more publically on his departure from the group, and what led him there.

He says of this time, “I became quite off-balance mentally those last couple of years we toured. As the tour went on, I got deep into the occult, which became a way of escaping the mindset of tour life.”

Although “the occult” is a relatively vague term in the cultural consciousness that can refer to anything from crystals to Satanic worship, it’s clear that his involvement had a deep impact on his life experience. He adds, “The occult tends to magnify whatever you are, and I was an imbalanced mess.”

It appears as though his occult involvement wasn’t the only thing that led him astray, but it definitely amplified the existing issues he was dealing with, making things come to a head and encouraging his departure.

Now that he’s back with the band, it appears that they’re pushing one another in a positive direction. “The biggest event, honestly, was John returning to the band. That was the most monumental change in our lives. And God was I down for anything and everything,” Anthony Kiedis said of his return.

Although we can’t say exactly what’s to come quite yet, there’s definitely a lot to look forward to for any fans of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Their new album is set to drop in April. You can check it out on April 1st via Warner.