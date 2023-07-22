How Guns N’ Roses made ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ in one day









For members of Guns N’ Roses, there wasn’t much else to do other than write songs in 1985. Although they were still two years away from their massive debut LP Appetite for Destruction, the band had already established their classic lineup of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Izzy Stradlin, and Steven Adler. While they were building a following, the five members lived in a communal living/rehearsal space in West Hollywood dubbed the “Hell House”.

Although living without jobs in a shared band space might sound great, the “Hell House” more than lived up to its name. Without air conditioning, a kitchen, or even a bathroom, the space was less than ideal and less than sanitary. Even worse, the house became a refuge for junkies, runaways, dealers, prostitutes, and anyone else who wandered into the unlocked front door. McKagan was the only band member with a job, and his meagre paycheck paid for what little food came and went from the premises.

The conditions at the house were so bad that Slash often preferred to sleep in his car. Still, the living space did allow the band to bond and, more importantly, practice material together. One day at the house, a new riff idea popped into Slash’s head. Thanks to the close whereabouts of his bandmates, Guns N’ Roses were able to complete the basic structure of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ in record time.

“I was at my house and I had that riff happening and Axl came over and he got those lyrics together, and then the band sort of arranged it,” Slash explained in the liner notes to Guns N’ Roses: The Hits. “We got an arrangement for the whole band, ’cause that’s how we work. Someone comes in with an idea and someone else has input and in that way everyone’s happy. That came together really quickly too, that was arranged in one day.”

In his autobiography, however, Slash recalled writing the riff in the basement of his mother’s house and later bringing it to the “Hell House” for the rest of the band to pour over. “It was really the first thing we all collaborated on,” Slash told Classic Rock in 2015. “In that whole ‘discovering ourselves’ period from ’85 through ’86 – when we were living together very haphazardly and getting together and jamming – there was something going on that not a lot of people had. And this song just had this natural feel that was very cool.”

For the lyrics, Rose recalled one of his first days in Los Angeles. Or Seattle, according to a 1988 Hit Parader interview. Or New York, according to a 1999 SPIN feature. The story varies, but the general beats are the same no matter what city actually inspired it: Rose steps foot off a bus and immediately gets told by a street dweller, “Welcome to the jungle. You’re gonna die!”

“It’s a big city, but at the same time, it’s still a small city compared to L.A. and the things that you’re gonna learn. It seemed a lot more rural up there,” Rose claimed about Seattle when telling that version of the origin story. “I just wrote how it looked to me. If someone comes to town and they want to find something, they can find whatever they want.”

“It was a very telling lyric – just the stark honesty of it,” Slash told Classic Rock. “If you lived in Los Angeles – and lived in the trenches, so to speak – you could relate to it.”

