Glastonbury 2023: Watch Guns N’ Roses play ‘Welcome to the Jungle’









During their headline set at Glastonbury Festival, Guns N’ Roses played their 1987 hit ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

Performing between 21:30 and 23:45, the American group features original members of the lineup, frontman Axl Rose, bassist Duff McKagan and guitarist Slash, and more recent additions. The band played a career-spanning set that featured early classics featured on their 1987 debut album, Appetite for Destruction, which ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ was the second single from, as well as later efforts.

While the crowd for the Pyramid Stage wasn’t as busy as we’ve seen for other acts so far at the event, Guns N’ Roses were full of energy, with Rose seemingly bouncing around the stage and urging the crowd for more interaction — to which they duly obliged.

Glastonbury’s choice to book Guns N’ Roses for a headline set was met with bewilderment by some, including former Oasis member Noel Gallagher. He described the decision to book the back in the slot as “crazy shit”.

“What I found out Guns N’ Roses are headlining Glastonbury, I thought, ‘What? Are you being serious? That’s crazy shit,'” the former Oasis man told the Daily Star. “When you think of all the huge British artists who’ve had albums out this past year, having Guns N’ Roses headlining the Saturday is mad.”

“I would have been smart to play Glastonbury this year, but I played it last year because I’d been booked to do it in 2020, and everything got pushed back,” Gallagher continued. “There’s always next year to go back to Glastonbury – I’m not going anywhere.”

Watch Guns N’ Roses perform ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ at Glastonbury 2023 below.

See more Guns N' Roses perform 'Welcome To The Jungle' live on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 🌴#GunsNRoses #Glastonbury #Glastonbury23 pic.twitter.com/O4glRKOBAN — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 24, 2023