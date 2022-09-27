How did the Joker get his scars?









When Heath Ledger’s Joker sauntered into Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight in 2008, cackling, “Oh, hee-hee, aha. Ha, ooh, hee, ha-ha, ha-ha,” the landscape of cinematic villains changed forever. Becoming one of the most terrifying and most convincing villains of all time, the late Ledger has left a powerful legacy. Although Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix have tried to emulate his success, it has been a near-impossible task.

Inspiring the superhero sub-genre to adopt a more serious tone across the board, Ledger’s revolutionary performance set a significant precedent for the future of the character, with the Clown Prince of Crime now seen as a vehicle to Oscar glory. A terrific performance, no doubt; it is the inherent mystery of the caped crusader’s arch-nemesis which makes him such a frightening cinematic character.

One of the many curious questions surrounding his character is, ‘how did he get his scars?’ – a question he rhetorically asks several characters throughout the film, giving a different answer every time. Ledger’s Joker highlights the scar with red face paint, forming a permanent ‘smile’ on his face, making for a truly menacing presence, but where exactly did they come from?

In the film, he gives two very different answers. The first, he gives to crime boss Gambol, played by Michael Jai White, shortly before he kills him. Explaining that his father was a drunk who used to beat his mother, Joker describes a memory when he was “crazier than usual”, and his mother defended herself from his violence with a kitchen knife. Angered by this, he took the knife from her and turned to a young Joker who was watching as a bystander.

“Why so serious?” he says, taunting the young child, sticking the knife into the child’s face before “putting a smile on his face”. A grim story indeed.

The second story is wildly different from the first, with Joker creating the scars himself after his wife told him to “smile more”. After she got involved with dangerous criminals who “carved her face”, Joker did the same to his own face in solidarity. Later, she would leave Joker in terror of his self-mutilation, with the villain seeing the funny side of this many years later.

Truthfully, neither story is ever confirmed to be the right one, and it’s never made clear whether they reflect the real truth at all, with the vague nature of his stories simply feeding into the Joker’s chaotic energy. All that the Joker wished to do was create fear, with the mystery of his past being the perfect way to spread panic. After all, one of humanity’s greatest fears is the ‘fear of the unknown’.

Building his legend and mythical nature, the reason for Joker’s scars became something by which he could spread fear, with the revelation of the actual answer to the question being detrimental to the villain’s own image. Being a “psychopathic, mass-murdering, schizophrenic clown with zero empathy,” as described by Ledger, it’s totally believable that he made the scars himself, or alternatively that the scars came about after his time in the army of which there is plenty of evidence.

