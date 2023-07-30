How Christopher Nolan changed modern cinema









The opening of the new millennium heralded a transformation in the landscape of cinema. As the global box office began to tilt in favour of superhero blockbusters and CGI-fuelled spectacles, a British director named Christopher Nolan burst onto the scene, turning the tide of modern film in a distinctly different direction. His influence has been monumental, and even now, more than two decades since his debut feature, Following, was released, his influence continues to resonate within the industry.

Nolan’s entry into mainstream cinema was marked by Memento in 2000, a gripping psychological thriller that defied narrative norms and interrogated the very concept of narrative structure. It showcased his signature non-linear storytelling, an approach he would later refine in masterpieces such as The Prestige, Inception, and Dunkirk. This bold use of narrative fractured traditional Hollywood filmmaking structures, establishing Nolan as an audacious innovator who wasn’t afraid to experiment with the fundamentals of storytelling. And yet, while directing Guy Pearce and Matrix alumni Carrie Fisher, he had also proved to the industry how capable he was of handling A-list stars.

His narrative experimentation goes hand-in-hand with his fondness for practical effects and minimal use of CGI. In an era where computer-generated imagery often takes centre stage, Nolan’s commitment to the practical impacts offers a much-needed antidote to CGI fatigue. This was demonstrated to dramatic effect in 2014’s Interstellar, where his preference for practical effects over digital enhancement necessitated a complex series of projections and screens to depict the shining wonders of the cosmos. This ultimately led to some of recent cinema’s most visually stunning and jaw-dropping sequences. His determination to create authenticity on screen, whether through building rotating sets for Inception or crashing a real plane in Dunkirk (and Tenet!), imbues his films with a tangible quality that distinguishes them from much of contemporary cinema. According to the man himself, if he were to use extensive CGI, it would “limit” his “directorial abilities”.

Nolan’s influence also extends to the blockbuster landscape, particularly his revival of the superhero genre. Batman Begins, the first in his Dark Knight trilogy that came in 2005, proved that comic book adaptations could be more than formulaic cash grabs. Much, much more, as it would turn out. It delved into the psychology of the caped crusader, turning what could easily have been a run-of-the-mill action flick into a brooding character study.

The legacy of Christoper Nolan

The trilogy’s dark tone and moral complexity redefined audience expectations for superhero flicks, bookmarked by the success of the now iconic The Dark Knight, which came in 2008. Nolan’s work with the late Heath Ledger on the character of Joker gave us not just one of the greatest performances in superhero films but of cinema in general. Quite rightly, Ledger was posthumously awarded the ‘Best Actor’ Academy Award for his unparalleled contribution. It’s no exaggeration; without Nolan, we wouldn’t have the mature, thematically rich comic book adaptations we continue to see today.

His appreciation for and utilisation of the IMAX format further cements a pioneering status that defines modern filmmaking. With The Dark Knight, he became one of the first directors to shoot a significant portion of a feature with IMAX cameras. This bold move, despite the challenges and costs associated with the format, signalled his commitment to delivering unparalleled cinematic experiences. The breathtaking sequences captured in works like Dunkirk and Interstellar underscored his belief in the power of IMAX to create fully immersive visual spectacles.

While he is appropriately celebrated for his technical prowess, it’s Nolan’s thematic depth that truly sets him apart. His films grapple with complex ideas, from the nature of memory and identity in Memento and Inception to the concept of entropy, determinism and free will in Tenet. Nolan believes in the capacity of mainstream audiences to engage with challenging ideas, and his refusal to dumb down content for mass appeal only elevates his projects further. His dedication to originality sends a powerful message to the industry about the value and viability of unique, thought-provoking content.

And on the topic of sending a message, Nolan’s insistence on celluloid over digital is more than just personal preference; it’s a statement about the essence of cinema. Despite the industry’s shift towards digital, Nolan remains a staunch advocate for film, often shooting entirely on 70mm or 65mm film stock. His commitment to preserving this traditional format is a testament to his passion for cinema and a rallying cry for the importance of film in the digital age. His drive doesn’t simply stop at preserving technology; it pushes innovation too. With Oppenheimer, he commissioned the creation of an entirely new film format so he could shoot some sequences in IMAX black and white.

Nolan hasn’t changed modern cinema – he’s totally defined it, carving out a distinct niche with his innovative storytelling, technical prowess, and unwavering commitment to the cinematic form. As the film industry continues to evolve, there’s no doubt that his singular influence will continue to shape its course, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and raising the bar for other directors worldwide. There is now a legitimate term for something unique, thought-provoking and visually stunning in cinema. If you haven’t guessed, let me tell you: Nolanesque.