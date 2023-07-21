Far Out Facts: Everything you need to know about Christopher Nolan









The release of Oppenheimer signals a pivotal moment in cinema: the ending to the Barbenheimer cultural phenomenon and the 12th film from the acclaimed director Christopher Nolan. Ranking with a few other auteur filmmakers, Nolan, like Quentin Tarantino, has managed to transcend the niche of film nerds and cinephiles to become one of the biggest mainstream names in cinema.

Hardcore Nolan fans will have tracked his career since his 1998 debut, Following. However, even the most casual audiences have eagerly awaited the director’s latest project since he helmed the first of three instalments of DC’s most famous superhero, with Batman Begins, in 2005. Save for a moderate wobble with his last film, Tenet, whose lukewarm reception can in part be attributed to Covid-related concerns about returning to the cinema, the director has hit a home run with every film he’s made.

Like Tarantino, few other directors can command such reverence and anticipation with their latest directorial efforts as Nolan can. Marked by a signature style of high-brow meets action-thriller and an aptitude for playing around with experimental narratives, Nolan has carved out a singular niche that sees him as one of the most sought-after and celebrated directors of the 21st century.

His work displays multiple layers of meaning and countless interpretations and often features cutting-edge, real physics as a basis for his more ambitious storytelling. His catalogue is at once awe-inspiring and utterly compiling, and, as it turns out, so is the man himself. As we await his biopic about the author of nuclear weaponry, let’s dive deeper into the life of cinema’s most enigmatic figure.

Everything you need to know about Christopher Nolan:

How did Christopher Nolan become a filmmaker?

London, England, Nolan developed an interest in filmmaking at an early age, often making Super 8 films with his older brother. His love for cinema continued at University College London, where he studied English literature while serving as president of the college’s film society.

Nolan’s early short films Doodlebug and his micro-budget debut feature Following showcased the director’s developing interest in noir-style storytelling and non-linear narratives. Borrowing equipment and gear from the College, Nolan could shoot Following over multiple weekends. Then he would use the editing facilities at his university to cut his movie during weekday evenings.

How old is Christopher Nolan?

The celebrated director was born on July 30th, 1970, making him 53 at the time of writing. Despite his relatively young age in an industry filled with 70+-year-old veterans, Nolan has made an indelible mark on contemporary cinema, amassing an impressive portfolio of influential and commercially successful films

Where is Christopher Nolan from?

Although Nolan is often associated with American cinema due to his films’ global success, he was born and raised in London, England. Nolan has dual citizenship, British and American, and his international upbringing has often influenced his films’ cosmopolitan and diverse settings.

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy while making Oppenheimer. (Credits: Far Out / Universal Pictures)

How much is Christopher Nolan worth?

According to estimates, Nolan’s net worth as of 2023 is roughly $250million. This staggering figure is the result of his consistent box office successes and lucrative (and wise) profit-sharing agreements on his films. Notably, his film Inception grossed over $820m worldwide, and The Dark Knight Rises earned over $1billion, affirming his status as one of the most bankable directors in Hollywood.

Who is Christopher Nolan married to?

Since 1997, Nolan has been married to Emma Thomas – who has also served as producer on every single one of his films. The two met at University College London, where Thomas had already acquired substantial experience as a script supervisor and assistant director.

After the success of Following, Thomas worked at the American production company Newmarket Films. When she passed his script for Memento to an executive who called it “the most innovative script” he had ever seen, the film was optioned – and the rest is history.

How does Christopher Nolan make his films?

One of the many tools Nolan uses to create his immersive film experiences is the power of music. However, his relationship with sound and visuals goes beyond the norm. The director reportedly possesses a mild form of synaesthesia – a perceptual condition where one sense can involuntarily trigger another.

In Nolan’s case, he often visualises music and sounds as geometric shapes, a trait that surely must shape the auditory landscapes in his films. This connection might explain to some degree the intricate integration of sound design and music in his work, most notably Hans Zimmer’s evocative scores.

How does Christopher Nolan write his films?

Most people are familiar with Nolan’s non-linear storytelling in films like Memento and Dunkirk, but they might not know that Nolan often edits his scripts to reflect the fragmented timeline. For Memento, Nolan penned the screenplay with its scenes in the order that they would appear in the film – completely non-chronological.

This unusual approach to scriptwriting, which directly mirrors his storytelling style, helps him to effectively capture his intricate narrative structures.

Director Christopher Nolan working on set. (Credits: Far Out / Alamy)

Does Christopher Nolan shoot on film?

Despite the film industry’s move towards digital formats, Nolan is an ardent advocate for traditional film stock. He’s one of the few directors who still shoots entirely on film, predominantly using the IMAX format. He believes that the organic qualities and superior resolution of film offer a more emotionally immersive experience.

All his films since The Dark Knight have contained sequences shot using IMAX cameras, culminating in Dunkirk, which was shot almost entirely in this large-format stock. Part of the excitement for Oppenheimer surrounds Nolan’s decision to shoot on black-and-white IMAX stock – it’s the first film in history to employ the technique.

Who is Christopher Nolan’s brother?

Jonathan Nolan, Christopher’s younger brother, frequently collaborates on his projects. Jonathan has co-written several of Nolan’s films, including the complex plot of Memento, the layered narrative of The Prestige, and the epic scale of the Dark Knight Trilogy.

Their creative symbiosis results in some of contemporary cinema’s most intellectually stimulating scripts. Few realise the extent of Jonathan’s influence and his profound impact on his brother’s storytelling approach. However, the success of Jonathan’s show Westworld is slowly changing that.

Where does Christopher Nolan get inspiration?

Few people associate Christopher Nolan with comedies, given his reputation for serious, high-concept films. However, the American sketch show, Mr Show with Bob and David, has significantly influenced one of his greatest works. The show’s ability to seamlessly weave together multiple narratives in a single episode inspired Nolan’s interconnected storytelling approach.

He’s often cited the sketch ‘The Audition’ as a specific influence on his screenplay structure for Dunkirk. Regarding his upcoming film Oppenheimer, the director has publically stated this his interest in the man was piqued by a book of quotes by Oppenheimer, given to him by Tenet star Robert Pattison.

Will Christopher Nolan ever make another Batman film?

After the colossal success of the Dark Knight Trilogy, many hope for a return of Nolan’s distinctive touch to Gotham City. However, the director has given no indication of revisiting the franchise. Known for his non-repetitive filmmaking style, he seems to have closed the chapter on Batman, preferring to explore new narratives and challenges.

During a conversation with YouTuber HugoDecrypte, Nolan was asked if he’d ever make a superhero film again. His answer? The director said, “No.”