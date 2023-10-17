How Christmas festivities inspired cult horror classic ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’









When contemplating the most significant and legendary horror films in the film industry, it’s natural to expect that their origins are often rooted in chilling real-life events, such as suburban murders or cases of kidnapping. However, it’s less common to associate Christmas as the inspiration for a spooky cinematic masterpiece. However, this was the case for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which found its inception during the bustling holiday season.

Known for its intense and brutal portrayal of violence and considered a cult classic in the horror genre, the story revolves around a group of friends who, while travelling through rural Texas, encounter a family of cannibals led by the infamous Leatherface. The group of friends become trapped and tormented by this deranged family, leading to a gruesome and terrifying series of events.

As a major contribution to the slasher genre, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remains a timeless classic despite being banned in several countries. The film’s recurrent theme of humans depicted as meat has even garnered a following among the vegan community, including acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, who credits the film for inspiring his transition to a vegetarian lifestyle.

Although certain elements of the story and the iconic character of Leatherface drew inspiration from serial killer Ed Gein, the true origin story of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is quite peculiar. Joseph Lanza’s book, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: The Film That Terrified A Rattled Nation, provides valuable insights into director Tobe Hooper’s initial wellspring of inspiration.

Specifically, it details the moment Hooper, far from feeling festive, found himself at a hardware store during the holiday season and became increasingly agitated by the throngs of shoppers impeding his experience. In a moment of exasperation, the thought of grabbing a chainsaw from a nearby display and clearing the store crossed his mind. He didn’t do it, obviously, but this moment of frustration and the bizarre notion sparked the entire concept for his movie. Once back home, Hooper wasted no time and began crafting the story.

Lanza’s book also delved into the profound connection between violence and Hooper’s personal life, including being present during the horrendous mass murder committed by Charles Whitman at the University of Texas in Austin. This tragic event left an enduring impact on Hooper, shaping his perspective and offering a stark contrast to the peace-loving ideals of the 1960s’ hippie movement.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is, therefore, ultimately a unique blend of Hooper’s varied inspirations, especially given the fact that Leatherface’s character found its roots in the disturbing recount of a doctor who had once proudly discussed crafting a mask from a corpse during his early medical school years. As time has passed, the legend surrounding Hooper’s gripping masterpiece has continued to expand and evolve.