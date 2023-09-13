How Burt Lancaster made Kirk Douglas “burst into tears”









Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas, two stalwarts of Hollywood’s golden era, shared an iconic partnership, both on-screen and off. Lancaster, with his chiselled features and authoritative voice, became an emblem of the American male lead in the post-war era. His performance in the 1953 film From Here To Eternity with Frank Sinatra made him an A-list legend of mid-century cinema.

Meanwhile, recognised for his roles in epics like Spartacus and Stanley Kubrick’s Paths of Glory, Douglas was a burgeoning star himself. His career ultimately spanned over six decades, making him one of the last surviving stars of the film industry’s Golden Age – one whom Tom Cruise deemed “outstanding”. Though these two behemoths crossed paths often and collaborated numerous times, their friendship, usually marked by playful banter, sometimes took a deeper and more emotional turn – as a tale from Kate Buford’s biography, An American Life, sheds light on.

In 1957, Lancaster and Douglas shared the screen in Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, marking the beginning of an intricate bond. The duo hit it off immediately, causing production to halt due to their constant laughter.

However, a slightly less favourable moment between them occurred during a fan event. What began as playful ribbing between the two quickly turned intense when Lancaster began teasing Douglas about his height. Douglas, standing at five foot seven inches, already had a considerable height difference from Lancaster’s towering six foot two inches frame. However, when Lancaster insinuated that Douglas used “lifts” in his shoes to appear taller, it struck a raw nerve.

The scene would have been pretty shocking for fans: Douglas, visibly emotional, burst into tears in front of the gathered fans. Though the Spartacus actor eventually composed himself and left the event, the incident indicated their love/hate relationship — where good-natured ribbing could turn sour quickly.

Lancaster’s penchant for poking fun at Douglas didn’t stop there. He often introduced Douglas at events, saying, “Kirk would be the first to admit he is a difficult person… I would be the second.” But as the years rolled on, their bond deepened. When Lancaster passed away in 1994, Douglas, grieving the loss of his dear friend, remarked on the “passing of a giant”.

Despite the ups and downs, Douglas and Lancaster shared a bond that outlasted their arguments and, in Douglas’ case, insecurities. In 2017, reflecting on the friendships of yesteryears, Douglas mused: “I miss Burt Lancaster. We fought a lot, and I miss him a lot”.