How Adam McKay "f**ked up" his relationship with Will Ferrell









Once an iconic staple of Hollywood comedy, the collaboration of director Adam McKay and legendary actor Will Ferrell has suffered of late with both creatives falling out over a professional dispute. In a string of fan favourites released throughout the noughties, McKay and Ferrell created the likes of Anchorman, Talladega Nights, and Step Brothers together, with the two even forming a production company together in 2006, Gary Sanchez Productions.

This production house came to an end in 2019, however, with the two releasing a statement at the time that read: “The two of us will always work together creatively and always be friends. And we recognise we are lucky as hell to end this venture as such”.

More recently, McKay told Vanity Fair: “At the end of the day, we just have different amounts of bandwidth,” with the director pointing to a mistake in the casting department for the HBO miniseries about the Showtime Lakers that never came to fruition. Whilst McKay wanted to cast Ferrell in the role of the team owner Jerry Buss, his production team thought otherwise, forcing a more naturalistic actor onto the director.

“Ferrell just doesn’t look like Jerry Buss, and he’s not that vibe of a Jerry Buss,” McKay regrettably stated, with the director instead turning to John C. Reilly without letting Ferrell know. This led to a considerable dispute between McKay and Ferrell whereupon the two creatives decided to split up the Gary Sanchez production company, with the director concluding: “I fucked up on how I handled that. It’s the old thing of keep your side of the street clean. I should have just done everything by the book”.

Hoping that the disputes of the past will soon be swept under the rug, McKay hopes to collaborate with Will Ferrell once more, though there’s no knowing when this may happen. Adam McKay’s latest project, Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and many more is released on December 24th.