‘House of the Dragon’ to continue production amid writers strike









The TV and film industry has been put on hold in light of the recent writers strike. Although there have been certain projects put on hold, House of the Dragon has announced its intentions to continue production.

Although the actors guild has also joined the strike against the film industry, the amount of U.K. actors will still be working on the show under the local union Equity. Despite the number of US writers and actors taking a stand against the Hollywood moguls, Equity has also released a statement surrounding the strike, saying (via Variety), “Equity U.K. will support SAG-AFTRA and its members by all lawful means”.

However, the union does ensure that said lawful means involves the prohibition of any form of protest, explaining, “if Equity encourages anyone to join the strike or not cross a picket line, Equity itself will be acting unlawfully and hence liable for damages”.

This also applies to any actors looking to stand in solidarity with the US strikers, as it continues: “A performer joining the strike (or refusing to cross a picket line) in the U.K. will have no protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract”.

Under the rules of the strike, any American members involved internationally have had to suspend all of their activity on the show indefinitely. Even with the suspension, House of the Dragon is able to continue due to the scripts already having been completed. This also comes after a showrunner for season two quit in the middle of production.

The latest season had already been following up the first batch of episodes on April 11th, months before the strike had gotten underway. As of yet, there has been no news on when season two of the show is set to premiere.

Take a look at the trailer for the first season for House of the Dragon below.