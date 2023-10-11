Hotline TNT share new song ‘Out of Town’









American indie rockers Hotline TNT have shared their latest single, ‘Out of Town’.

Although the Brooklyn band are best known for the indie-shoegaze crossovers, ‘Out of Town’ instead taps into bandleader Will Anderson’s Midwest identity by fusing together early alt-rock and the area’s potent emo scene. The result is an aggressive blast of fuzzy punk with pop hooks buried deep in the arrangement.

“These days most people wouldn’t have the foolishness to start a song by singing the words ‘baby girl’ but I wanted to channel my Minnesotan roots and try it out, Paul Westerberg style,” Anderson said in a statement about the track.

“Matter of fact I think his influence is all over this tune, we had to betray the Bob Mould guidance one of these days and see how the other half lives,” he adds. “This one’s about losing someone you’re excited about before you even realized you had strong feelings about ‘em.”

The most dedicated of fans were album to preview the song through a PC game called Kaxtyn on Anderson’s Ass ‘N Up. There’s currently an ongoing promotion associated with the game which awards whoever achieves the highest score wins a test pressing of the band’s new LP.

After releasing their debut album Nineteen In Love back in 2021, Hotline TNT signed with Jack White’s Third Man Records and is staring down the release of their sophomore effort, Cartwheel. We’ve already heard the killer singles ‘Protocol’ and ‘I Thought You’d Change’.

‘Out of Town’ isn’t quite at that same level. While the song features the same acoustic guitar-massive distortion mix that Neutral Milk Hotel made famous on In The Aeroplane Over The Sea, ‘Out of Town’ is just too fleeting to have the same impact as the album’s first two preview tracks. Nevertheless, it’s still a solid addition to the band’s canon.

Watch the visualiser for ‘Out of Town’ below. Cartwheel is set for a November 3rd release date.