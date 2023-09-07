Hotline TNT release new single ‘I Thought You’d Change’









Brooklyn indie rockers Hotline TNT have released their latest single, ‘I Thought You’d Change’.

The follow up to their killer single ‘Protocol’, ‘I Thought You’d Change’ brings all of the hooks of pop to the overdriven bliss of shoegaze and the ragged energy of punk rock. Bandleader Will Anderson is in top form, bringing personal feelings and relationship drama to the fore of a great rock track.

“This song is about wanting a friendship to turn into something more, seeing it happen against all odds, wondering if it was the right thing to do, then wanting it to change back to a friendship or even a secret third style of attachment that I can’t identify or hold onto. This is the first time I’ve written a song that switches back and forth between two narrators, and I’m not sure which words are supposed to be mine and which are from my lover.”

After Anderson released the first Hotline TNT album, 2021’s Nineteen In Love, independently on YouTube, he gathered a band together and began building a following. It’s all lead to Hotline TNT’s signing to Jack White’s Third Man Records.

‘I Thought You’d Change’ and ‘Protocol’ will both be featured on the band’s upcoming second album, Cartwheel. The band have also announced an appearance at the London edition of the Pitchfork Music Festival later this year.

Cartwheel was primarily recorded with producers Ian Teeple and Aron Kobayashi Rich. ‘I Thought You’d Change’ also comes with a video directed by Eric Rahill.

Check out the video for ‘I Thought You’d Change’, plus the tracklisting for Cartwheel, down below. Cartwheel is set for a November 3rd release.