Hotel Lux share new single ‘National Team’

Hotel Lux have shared the new single ‘National Team’ from their forthcoming album Hands Across The Creek, which will be released on January 27th on The state51 Conspiracy.

The album will follow up on 2020’s debut EP, and the band have spent the two years since writing and recording new material for their first full-length record, which Bill Ryder-Jones has produced.

‘National Team’ is a football-themed tune, “an ode to the ageing and beautiful game.” Discussing the track, the band said: “The tune was conceived when I was sat watching England’s National Football Team play on the TV whilst tucking into a very sad takeaway, watching people my age and considerably younger winning at life.”

After moving from Portsmouth to London, Hotel Lux were admittedly self-conscious, perhaps altering their own sound to suit the taste of the capital’s audience. As bassist Cam Sims notes: “We always cared too much about how we were going to be perceived.”

Now, however, it appears that Hotel Lux have defined a sound they are truly confident in. Their pub-rock anthems have drawn admiration from all over the capital, and anticipation for the debut album is heating up.

Like several young bands who have been playing towards the end of the 2010s, the global pandemic hit Hotel Lux hard. They had been invited to play at the notorious SXSW festival in Austin, but by the time Spring 2020 rolled around, their plans (like everyone else’s) were quickly dashed. Lead singer Lewis Duffin said, “We were gutted.” Everything had been pretty exciting for us up until that point.” Sims added, “It was the most fragile we’ve been”.

However, Hotel Lux quickly put that misery behind them, got some tight songs together and recorded them with the remainder of the America budget. Now, the release of the record is just months away. Check out the video for ‘National Team’ below.