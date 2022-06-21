Hot Chip share remixes of ‘Down’ and announce in-store gigs









The nation’s favourite dish, Hot Chip, are back with three new remixes of their latest single ‘Down’ that take the track to far-flung new areas. Accompanying the remixes is the announcement that they are also set for a string of in-store gigs.

The legendary English outfit will be back with the forthcoming Freakout/Release record on August 19th. It will be their first album since June 2019’s A Bath of Full Ecstasy.

Speaking about the inspiration, Hot Chip’s Al Doyle said in a press release: “The idea of being out of control is always there in dance music, in a positive sense”, to which frontman Alexis Taylor replied: “By the time we were able to be back together, we were turning on a tap and having a lot of ideas being poured out quite quickly.”

As for the album’s lyrical inspiration, Joe Goddard added: “We were living through a period where it was very easy to feel like people were losing control of their lives in different ways. There’s a darkness that runs through a lot of those tracks.”

The six remixes released of the track include work by Sworn Virgins, Nyra and Selector Dub Narcotic. You can check out the remixes below.

These tracks also accompany news that the band will embark on some intimate in-store gigs at with a Banquet performance at PRYZM in Kingston, on August 18th. Followed by a Resident show at Chalk in Brighton on August 19th, before finishing up with a DJ set at Rough Trade East, London on August 23rd.

