Hot Chip announce new album 'Freakout/Release'









English synth-pop band Hot Chip have announced their first album since June 2019’s A Bath of Full Ecstacy. To coincide with the news, the band has previewed the record with their latest song, ‘Down’.

The new album is set to be released on August 19th via Domino and was allegedly inspired by the band’s regular live cover of Beastie Boys’ track, ‘Sabotage’.

Speaking about this inspiration, Hot Chip’s Al Doyle said in a press release: “The idea of being out of control is always there in dance music, in a positive sense”, to which frontman Alexis Taylor replied: “By the time we were able to be back together, we were turning on a tap and having a lot of ideas being poured out quite quickly.”

The new album is shaping up to be an interesting mix, featuring guest appearances from Soulwax, Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon and the London-based DJ and musician Lou Hayter. As for the new single, which dropped on Tuesday, April 19th, it boasts a somewhat disco-inspired sound with a fun beat supporting it. Especially in the intro, you can definitely catch that 70s flair, but they very much make it their own.

As for the album’s lyrical inspiration, bandmember Joe Goddard mentioned: “We were living through a period where it was very easy to feel like people were losing control of their lives in different ways. There’s a darkness that runs through a lot of those tracks.” This all makes for an interesting balance, and it’ll be exciting to see all the details that this album has in store.

If you want to take a listen to Hot Chip’s new single ‘Down’, you can find it down below, and keep an eye out for their album, which drops on August 19th.