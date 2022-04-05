Horsegirl drop new single 'World of Pots and Pans'









Horsegirl - 'World of Pots and Pans' 7.7

American indie rockers Horsegirl have dropped the latest preview of their upcoming debut album Versions of Modern Performance with the new single ‘World of Pots and Pans’.

Landing somewhere between the eerie tones of shoegaze, the aggressive experimentation of Fugazi, and the fuzzy indie rock of Dinosaur Jr., ‘World of Pots and Pans’ is littered with references to some of the young band’s most notable influences.

“‘World of Pots and Pans’ is the first love song Horsegirl has ever written—or the closest thing to it,” the band explain. “We wrote it in Penelope’s basement while preparing to leave for our first-ever tour. The lyrics, inspired by the misinterpretation of a Television Personalities lyric, imagine a (possibly unrequited) romance unfolding through references to Tall Dwarfs, Belle & Sebastian, and The Pastels”.

Adding: “We made the lyric video in a couple hours. The three of us had a fully formed vision of what it should look like and were able to quickly execute the real-time ‘animation’ in only two takes. It feels special to showcase our creative chemistry, and Nora was able to finally carry out her childhood dreams of making an OK Go (ish) type video.”

After their wonderfully scuzzy first two singles from the album, ‘Billy’ and ‘Anti-glory’, ‘World of Pots and Pans’ is a step towards slightly more melodic, perhaps even slightly more accessible material from the trio. Not that they ever had a problem with hooks in the past, but the vocal lines and harmonies are a little bit more upfront in the mix this time around without sacrificing any of the power or purposeful iciness that is starting to define the Horsegirl sound.

Check out the video for ‘World of Pots and Pans’ down below. Versions of Modern Performance is set for a June 3rd release.