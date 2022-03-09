Horsegirl announce debut album 'Versions of Modern Performance'









Teenage indie-rock upstarts Horsegirl have announced the upcoming release of their debut studio album, Versions of Modern Performance.

As a trio consisting of two college students and a soon-to-be high school graduate, it might not seem like the most opportune time to follow the rock band dream for this Chicago group. But these kids appear wise beyond their years, crafting genuinely catchy fuzz-rock for a generation who might not be as inclined towards guitar-based music as older eras. But between them and The Linda Lindas, Horsegirl are staking their claim that rock and roll is here to stay.

“It’s our debut bare-bones album in a Chicago institution with a producer who we feel like really respected what we were trying to do,” the band explain in a press release. That producer would be John Agnello, one of the head engineers at Steve Albini’s legendary Electrical Audio studio in Chicago. Agnello has previous experience with everyone from The Breeders to Dinosaur Jr., so his expertise seems like it will fit the band perfectly well.

As a preview of the upcoming LP, Horsegirl have also dropped the album’s lead single, ‘Anit-glory’. With some thunderous drums and grungy energy, the track has some awesome old-school indie sounds on it. According to the group, the roots of ‘Anti-glory’ from a previous composition that has since been reshaped and re-christened as ‘Anti-glory’.

“We wrote Anti-glory almost by accident, while messing around with an old song during rehearsal,” the group explained in a press release. “The song fell into place immediately, and looking back, we have no idea how we wrote it. As always, this song and album are for Chicago, our friends, our friend’s bands, everyone who can play the guitar, and everyone who can’t play the guitar.”

Even with a relatively minuscule discography at the moment, Horsegirl are still one of the more exciting young bands to be emerging out of the US indie rock scene. Now, with an upcoming debut on legendary label Matador Records slated for release in a few months, Horsegirl are preparing to make the leap to the wider world of rock stardom.

Check out the video for ‘Anti-glory’, plus the tracklisting for Versions of Modern Performance, down below. Versions of Modern Performance is set to be released on June 3rd.

Verisons of Modern Performance tracklistings:

Digital Tracklist

1. ‘Anti-glory’

2. ‘Beautiful Song’

3. ‘Live and Ski’

4. ‘Bog Bog 1’

5. ‘Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)’

6. ‘The Fall of Horsegirl’

7. ‘Electrolocation 2’

8. ‘Option 8’

9. ‘World of Pots and Pans’

10. ‘The Guitar is Dead 3’

11. ‘Homage to Birdnoculars’

12. ‘Billy’

Physical Tracklist

1. ‘Electrolocation 1’

2. ‘Anti-glory’

3. ‘Beautiful Song’

4. ‘Live and Ski’

5. ‘Bog Bog 2’

6. ‘Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)’

7. ‘The Fall of Horsegirl’

8. ‘Option 8’

9. ‘World of Pots and Pans’

10. ‘The Guitar is Dead 3’

11. ‘Homage to Birdnoculars’

12. ‘Billy’