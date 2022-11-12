The horror movie that inspired Michael Jackson to make 'Thriller'









Given the fact that it is one of the best-selling albums of all time, it would be hard to argue against the fact that Michael Jackson‘s Thriller is not one of the best pop albums ever recorded. Just take, for instance, the fact that Jackson released seven songs from Thriller as singles. Which other album has as many as seven single-worthy tracks on it?

Perhaps the best known of those is the final single to be released, the album’s title track. ‘Thriller’ is ultimately a funk track at heart, produced by none other than the inimitable Quincy Jones. Rod Temperton, who wrote the song, wanted to include Jackson’s love of cinema into the song, and, as such, both the music and lyrical content reference horror films.

However, the most explicit notion of horror within ‘Thriller’ is undoubtedly its music video, directed by John Landis. Landis had been known for his comedy pictures, such as The Blues Brothers and Animal House, although he also had a talent for directing horror movies, having also directed An American Werewolf in London.

An American Werewolf in London is ultimately what inspired Jackson and his team to make ‘Thriller’ and its music video. The iconic 1980s horror flick featured a classic scene in which its protagonist undergoes a horrific transformation into a terrifying lupine creature. Jackson himself contacted Landis to discuss whether he would be interested in directing the music video for ‘Thriller’.

“He called to say he was a fan of my film,” Landis said. “He wanted to make a rock video where he turned into a monster, and he felt he had the best song to do it with, ‘Thriller.'” However, Landis was initially sceptical over whether or not he ought to go ahead with the project.

“I thought, ‘I don’t know, because music videos are essentially commercials to sell records,'” he added. Yet Landis could not quite pass up the enviable opportunity. He said, “I decided to do ‘Thriller’ because it was an opportunity to do a proper musical number.”

Landis also noted that Jackson was not entirely up to date on the trends of horror. “Turns out he hasn’t seen many horror films; they were too scary”, Landis said. “I found him great. He wanted zombies, but the big thing for Mike was turning into a monster. Michael was very determined that everything had to be the best, the greatest. He had a spectacular work ethic, but he was an old pro; the guy has been performing since he was eight years old.”