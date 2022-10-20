Holly Humberstone announces new EP 'Can You Afford To Lose Me'









Next week, British singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone will be releasing a brand new EP, Can You Afford To Lose Me, featuring a collection of some of the most important songs in her young career. The EP will also feature a brand new song from Humberstone, the title track ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me’.

“Over the past few months I’ve been looking back — at the music I’ve made, the people I’ve met, and the incredible experiences we’ve shared together and where I’m heading on a personal level,” Humberstone told Consequence about the new EP. Most recently, Humberstone has been a special guest on Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour tour.

The new track will come exclusively with the EP and won’t hit streaming services until October 24th. In the meantime, Humberstone has explained some of the inspirations behind the title track, including sharing how heartbeats serve as a major musical motif throughout the track.

“I love that ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me’ feels slow and progressive, yet so brutal and confrontational,” Humberstone explained. “The rhythmic elements also remind me of a heartbeat on a life support machine, fluttering away in the background, then completely dropping out into silence at the end.”

The video for ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me’ will also tie into Humberstone’s past work, specifically the video for ‘Asleep At The Wheel’. “It was really important to me that the video for ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me’ gave back to fans in some way, whilst also having an impact (despite how small it might be) on the environment,” Humberstone said. “So I started a giant Fifth Sister Swap chain by giving away my favourite hoodie from the ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ music video.”

“It started with my friend and filmmaker Claryn [Chong] knocking on one of my fans’ doors, giving my parcel to them and, in exchange, picking up a parcel with their special pre-loved item inside. This was then passed on to a stranger and repeated throughout the day until the last parcel finally came back to my house in a full circle. The idea was that each person extended the lifespan of their favourite old garment by passing it on to a stranger, so they could love it equally.”

Check out the teaser for ‘Can You Afford To Lose Me’ down below. Can You Afford To Lose Me is set for an October 24th release.