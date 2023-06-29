Holly Humberstone announces debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’









BRIT Rising Star-winner Holly Humberstone has finally announced details of her long-awaited debut album Paint My Bedroom Black. The LP is set to be released on October 13th through Polydor Records.

Humberstone, who has already been nominated for two Ivor Novello awards, rose to prominence in 2021 with her EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin. Since then, the Lincolnshire-born artist has released a string of singles and is now ready to finally release her debut.

According to the official press release, the album “represents Holly’s coming of age” and the singer herself states, “I feel like two different people half the time. My biggest challenge is always to make something I feel I haven’t done before, that reflects new parts of me.”

To launch the album, Humberstone has released the double A-side singles ‘Antichrist’ and ‘Room Service’. Of the first track, she said: “Antichrist is about a break up I went through a couple of years ago. I genuinely cared about this person and wanted so badly to make it work, but I knew something wasn’t right and my heart wasn’t in it. I knew that I was inevitably going to have to hurt the person who I wanted so much to love.”

She added: “At the time I wrote the song, I remember feeling like I was constantly letting those around me down. Like I was falling short of being there for anyone I cared about. I basically felt like the worst person in the world; like the Antichrist. I really felt that I was toxic to be around, and the guilt and self-loathing that came with that manifested itself in this song.”

Meanwhile, on ‘Room Servive’, Humberstone commented: “I wrote Room Service a little while ago when I’d just started touring full time. I was finding myself constantly stressed out and although I was having fun, I was really missing home and my friends. I felt like I was watching them live out their lives from a phone screen, like I was being left behind. There was this swelling feeling that I was growing apart from that world that I was missing so badly, and I just didn’t want to be forgotten.”

The singer-songwriter elaborated: “AlI I wanted to do was to get a hotel room with my best friend, lock the world out and do stupid stuff like order room service. To me, this song is a simple love song to the people I care about the most, and the seemingly basic experiences you share together that can so often be taken for granted. The busier I get, the more I treasure the precious time I get with my friends and family; the more I value them in my life.”

Listen to ‘Antichrist’ and ‘Room Service’ below.