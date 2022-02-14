Ho99o9 announce Travis Barker-helmed new album 'SKIN'









Ho99o9 - 'NUGE SNIGHT' 7.6

Los Angeles-based rap duo Ho99o9 have announced details of their new album. In what is set to be their most ambitious project yet, it will be produced by the iconic drummer of Blink-182, Travis Barker, and feature the vocals of Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

Entitled SKIN, it will be released on March 11th, via Barker‘s DTA Records. The release of the record has been preceded by the release of its opening track ‘NUGE SNIGHT’. A bombastic, lo-fi effort, it sounds like Exmilitary-era Death Grips, just way more immediate and high-octane. It’s a stellar way to tease their new album.

The band first teased the new album back in January, when they shared the song ‘BATTERY NOT INCLUDED’. Of the track, theOGM of the duo said: “There’s only so much mental & physical affliction + oppression the human psyche can endure before they reach the pinnacle of no return.

He continued: “I think we’ve all had our moments where we’re fed up, our mind isn’t rational, our eyesight is only seeing red &, within that sequence, emotions can get the best of us.”

Ho99o9 released their debut album, United States of Horror, in 2017, quickly becoming one of the most widely lauded outfits in rap. Since, they’ve shared numerous mixtapes, including 2020’s Blurr. In July 2020, they also released the protest anthem ‘Pigs Want Me Dead’, which they described as “a stark reaction to the horrors and everyday effects of police brutality against the black community”.

Stream the new song and view the tracklisting, below.

SKIN tracklisting:

‘NUGE SNIGHT’ ‘BATTERY NOT INCLUDED’ ‘THE WORLD, THE FLESH, THE DEVIL’ ‘BITE MY FACE’ Feat. Corey Taylor ‘SLO BREAD’ Feat. Bun B ‘PROTECT MY BITCH PT. 2’ ‘…SPEAK OF THE DEVIL’ ‘SKINHEAD’ Feat. Saul Williams ‘LOWER THAN SCUM’ ‘DEVIL AT THE CROSSROADS’ ‘LIMITS’ Feat. Jasiah ‘DEAD OR ASLEEP’

Listen to ‘NUGE SNIGHT’ below.