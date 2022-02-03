Artists criticise HitPiece for auctioning NFTs without their consent









Popular website HitPiece have made an unfortunate name for themselves recently, as it appears that the platform is, in a sense, auctioning off their music as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without the implicit, explicit or tactile knowledge or permission from the musicians in question.

The platform purportedly holds what appears to be hundreds of active auctions for NFTs, which are linked to albums and songs. Among the luminaries mentioned range from multi-million dollar earning artists such as the Beatles and Taylor Swift to smaller, more lo-fi, independent artists who don’t earn as much as Paul McCartney does.

The website claims that it holds itself true to the essence of the artist’s intent: “Each HitPiece NFT is a One of One NFT for each unique song recording.” It is said that members are able to build their Hitlist from their favourite songs, before jumping on leaderboards, thereby giving them a chance to feel like the artist they are emulating. In keeping with the design, the model offers participants a variety of key features that makes their investments more worthwhile.

Some of the musicians who did not consent to the auction have taken their views to social media. “Hey you stupid fucks,” Sadie Dupuis wrote. “We don’t have any deal with you or any NFT site and there SURE DOES LOOK like an active auction going on for a Speedy Ortiz song.”

Dupuis maintained that the band as a collective did not give their consent to the site. Bleachers have also called the platform out. Jack Antonoff took to Twitter to disassociate himself from the auction, claiming that he is unconvinced by the purpose of NFT. Other acts have voiced their opinion on social media.

In other Bleachers related news, the band are set to release a new album. They have also announced a tour, which will feature openers Allison Ponthier, Blu DeTiger, The Lemon Twigs, Beabadoobee, Charly Bliss, and Wolf Alice. The band’s most recent effort, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, was released in 2021. Antonoff announced the album in 2020, although it may have been delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

any bleachers NFTs are fake. at the moment i do not believe in NFTs so anything you see associated with me isn’t real. and thanks to M for sending me this bullshit 🙂 i’m on one today! — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) February 1, 2022