HERE is set to be the first new live venue to open in central London since the 1940s









HERE is set to be the first new live venue to open in the central London district since way back in the 1940s. The 2000-capacity space is set to open later this summer.

Outernet, the company behind the latest London venue, were also responsible for the redevelopment of Tottenham Court Road tube station.

The venue is located under London’s historic Denmark St, a stone’s throw from Soho Square Garden and the Phoenix Theatre at the heart of London’s classic entertainment district where Jarvis Cocker famously declared, “Where other broken people go.”

Leo Green, the venue’s Artistic Director announced: “From a venue standpoint, this is the most exciting development that has happened to London’s Music, Arts & Culture scene in a very long time.”

Continuing: “The team at Outernet Live, that Robert, Karrie & Tristan have put together is tremendously exciting and I can’t wait to welcome all of the UK’s incredible Promoters, to both of our venues.”

In other London venue news, the iconic 12 Bar Club venue is set to reopen for the first time since it shut for redevelopment in 2015 under the name The Lower Third honouring one of David Bowie’s early bands who graced the stage back in the 1960s.

