Jimi Hendrix’s final London home to be marked with new blue plaque









Jimi Hendrix’s final residence in London is set to be marked with a new blue plaque establishing it officially as a place of historical importance.

The plaque will be located at the Hard Rock Hotel in Marble Arch. This spot, formerly known as the Cumberland Hotel, marks Hendrix’s last London residence.

It was here that the guitar God penned the lyrics to ‘Look Over Yonder’ and ‘Suddenly November Morning’ using the hotel’s stationary and notepad.

The plaque will be unveiled as part of a larger event on June 10 for the launch of the ‘Experience Hendrix L.L.C’ event. During the event, there will also be a screening of the documentary Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix In Maui as well as a Q&A with some of the people who knew him best.

The rocker’s sister, Janie Hendrix commented: “I’m so proud of my brother Jimi and his being honoured again in London. His mission was to spread love across the world through his music, and we continue to see that come to fruition all these years later.

Adding: “Eddie, John and I all look forward to interacting with people on June 10, whose lives were touched by Jimi in London — a city that was so important to him and his career.”

You can check out the trailer for Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix In Maui below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.