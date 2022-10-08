Helena Bonham Carter based her 'Fight Club' character on Judy Garland









David Fincher’s 1999 movie Fight Club is one of the most revered films of the decade, and to many, it is hailed as the definitive Generation X title. An edgy film, it is complete with challenging themes that delve into some of the perceived challenges of the increasingly technologically reliant and globalised world.

Since its release, the thriller has also remained one of the most polarising opuses, with some claiming it to be a proto-incel manifesto, and others suggesting it contains actual weight and a message that sheds light on how the neoliberal systems that underpin the world have us trapped in a world of inertia, suspended by consumerism.

Interestingly, the flick was loosely based on Chuck Palahniuk’s 1996 novel of the same name, with the book itself inviting almost unanimous votes of confidence, given the author’s sharp prose on the new epoch – the new millennium – as pertinent as anything Mark Fisher or Hardt and Negri put to paper.

Although it is only short in length, the book is inherently social-political, and through a gritty, Gen X lens, informed by the largely dreadful experiences of the 1970s and 1980s and the systems that were formed during this period, it holds a mirror close up to the face of the ‘Westernised’ world.

Containing existential, feminist and anarchist themes, Palahniuk grapples with the ascendance of corporations, and his findings are nothing short of profound. Utilising a protagonist as an unnamed narrator suffering from insomnia was a genius stylistic decision, as every reader assumes the narrator’s position, thus showing us how we are all linked by the increasing foothold consumerism takes in our lives.

As for the movie, the narrator is played by Edward Norton in what many believe is his ultimate role, even eclipsing his star turns in titles such as American History X and Primal Fear. Adding more power to the star-studded cast is Brad Pitt, who plays Tyler Durden, a figment of the narrator’s imagination. Together, their on-screen chemistry is palpable. It is this partnership that has made it so coveted.

The other star of the movie is Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Marla Singer, the complex love interest of the narrator. Famously, the role was initially intended to be Reese Witherspoon. However, I would wager everything I own that Fincher is now more than content that Carter was cast as she was perfect for the role.

Carter understood the intense role of Singer faultlessly, and it is one of the most authentic performances of her career, and this can be traced back to one point: it was based on a real person. The actor took much inspiration from the Hollywood icon Judy Garland and the more challenging aspects of her life, with her drug and alcohol abuse drastically affecting her career. Notoriously, she also suffered serious mental health issues, resulting in the downward spiral that culminated in her accidental death from a barbiturate overdose.

