Helen Mirren, Dua Lipa and Will Ferrell added to the cast of ‘Barbie’









A number of new stars have been added to the cast of Greta Gerwig‘s upcoming Barbie adaptation. The feature-length film is to be released on July 21st.

Academy Award-winning British actress Helen Mirren has recently been revealed as the movie’s narrator. Other actors to recently be revealed include comedian Will Ferrell, pop star Dua Lipa, and actor Michael Cera.

Margot Robbie stars as the titular doll brought to life. Ryan Gosling is also set to star as Barbie’s boyfriend Ken.

Other actors set to appear in the Mattel adaptation include Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Kinglsey Ben-Adir, Rhea Pearlman, and Kate McKinnon. Gerwig has been tapped to write and direct the film. She wrote the script with her partner, fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

Barbie is set to be the first adaptation of the Barbie franchise to premiere in theatres after numerous direct-to-video movies produced by Mattel Films. The movie will also mark the first film produced by the company since 2016’s Max Steel.

Barbie is being distributed by Warner Bros Pictures and is set to premiere on July 21st. The release date will coincide with another highly anticipated release: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which is set to be released on the same day.