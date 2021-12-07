Helado Negro announces 'Far In' tour dates









Helado Negro has announced a series of new tour dates in support of his pretty damn good new album, Far In.

The tour will take Negro across North America and Europe with a few prominent festival stops along the way, including performances at the Bahidora Festival in Tlaltizapan, Mexico and two different performances at the Primavera Sound Festival, with one show in Barcelona, Spain and the other in Porto, Portugal.

Negro will kick off the tour with a special appearance at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The singer will be soundtracking Warhol’s films that feature the Spanish artist Marisol in an exhibit entitled ‘Songs for Marisol’.

As a preview of the trek, Negro has recently released a live video of him and his band performing the track ‘There Must Be a Song Like You’. The track was a standout from Far In, and the live version retains that same funky and atmospheric balance that Far In as a whole excels at.

Check out the live version of ‘There Must Be a Song Like You’, plus the full list of upcoming concert dates, down below.

Helado Negro Tour Dates:

3 February – PITTSBURGH, PA, Andy Warhol Museum (Songs for Marisol performance)

19 February – TLALTIZAPÁN, MX, Bahidora Festival

22 April – MARFA, TX, Ballroom Marfa (Kite Symphony performance)

26 April – ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West

27 April – NASHVILLE, TN, Basement East

28 April – DURHAM, NC, MotorCo

29 April – ASHEVILLE, NC, Grey Eagle

1 May – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Underground Arts

2 May – BOSTON, MA, Brighton Music Hall

4 May – WASHINGTON, DC, 9:30 Club

5 May – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel

9 May – CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall

10 May – MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Fine Line

13 May – PORTLAND, OR, Old Church

15 May – SAN JOSE, CA, The Ritz

16 May – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, August Hall

17 May – LOS ANGELES, CA, Regent

18 May – POMONA, CA, Glass House

20 May – TUCSON, AZ, Club Congress Plaza

21 May – SANTA FE, NM, Meow Wolf

23 May – DALLAS, TX, Granada

24 May – HOUSTON, TX, White Oak Main Room

25 May – AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk

31 May – LONDON, GB, EartH

1 June – MANCHESTER, GB, Now Wave

2 June – BRISTOL, GB, Trinity

3 June – BARCELONA, ES, Primavera Sound Festival

9 June – BERLIN, DE, Frannz Club

10 June – MANNHEIM, DE, Maifeld Derby

11 June – PORTO, PT, Primavera Sound Festival