Helado Negro announces 'Far In' tour dates

Helado Negro has announced a series of new tour dates in support of his pretty damn good new album, Far In.
The tour will take Negro across North America and Europe with a few prominent festival stops along the way, including performances at the Bahidora Festival in Tlaltizapan, Mexico and two different performances at the Primavera Sound Festival, with one show in Barcelona, Spain and the other in Porto, Portugal.
Negro will kick off the tour with a special appearance at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The singer will be soundtracking Warhol’s films that feature the Spanish artist Marisol in an exhibit entitled ‘Songs for Marisol’.
As a preview of the trek, Negro has recently released a live video of him and his band performing the track ‘There Must Be a Song Like You’. The track was a standout from Far In, and the live version retains that same funky and atmospheric balance that Far In as a whole excels at.
Check out the live version of ‘There Must Be a Song Like You’, plus the full list of upcoming concert dates, down below.
Helado Negro Tour Dates:
- 3 February – PITTSBURGH, PA, Andy Warhol Museum (Songs for Marisol performance)
- 19 February – TLALTIZAPÁN, MX, Bahidora Festival
- 22 April – MARFA, TX, Ballroom Marfa (Kite Symphony performance)
- 26 April – ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West
- 27 April – NASHVILLE, TN, Basement East
- 28 April – DURHAM, NC, MotorCo
- 29 April – ASHEVILLE, NC, Grey Eagle
- 1 May – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Underground Arts
- 2 May – BOSTON, MA, Brighton Music Hall
- 4 May – WASHINGTON, DC, 9:30 Club
- 5 May – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel
- 9 May – CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall
- 10 May – MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Fine Line
- 13 May – PORTLAND, OR, Old Church
- 15 May – SAN JOSE, CA, The Ritz
- 16 May – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, August Hall
- 17 May – LOS ANGELES, CA, Regent
- 18 May – POMONA, CA, Glass House
- 20 May – TUCSON, AZ, Club Congress Plaza
- 21 May – SANTA FE, NM, Meow Wolf
- 23 May – DALLAS, TX, Granada
- 24 May – HOUSTON, TX, White Oak Main Room
- 25 May – AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk
- 31 May – LONDON, GB, EartH
- 1 June – MANCHESTER, GB, Now Wave
- 2 June – BRISTOL, GB, Trinity
- 3 June – BARCELONA, ES, Primavera Sound Festival
- 9 June – BERLIN, DE, Frannz Club
- 10 June – MANNHEIM, DE, Maifeld Derby
- 11 June – PORTO, PT, Primavera Sound Festival