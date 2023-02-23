‘Hedgehog in the Fog’: The Soviet animated film that influenced Hayao Miyazaki









Animation has undoubtedly been a crucial contributor to the evolution of the cinematic medium, paving the way for innovations in almost all domains of cinema. Japanese auteur Hayao Miyazaki will always be counted among the most important pioneers of the field who pushed animation to its limits, creating many memorable masterpieces in the process. Ranging from Princess Mononoke to Spirited Away, Miyazaki’s body of work is a treasure trove for countless fans around the world.

In the book Starting Point, Miyazaki said: “Those who join in the work of animation are people who dream more than others and who wish to convey these dreams to others. After a while, they realise how incredibly difficult it is to entertain others. Anyone who has tried to describe the wonderful or bittersweet qualities of his dreams should be able to understand how hard this is. And, because it requires group effort to create a film, animation is further complicated.”

Animation was a major source of creative inspiration for Miyazaki, who felt a special connection to Soviet animation from the beginning. He added: “When I saw the Soviet film Snedronningen (The Snow Queen), I felt really happy that I had become an animator. I thought that there could be no more wonderful occupation than creating such a marvellous world—no, of having the possibility of perhaps creating an even more marvellous world.”

While The Snow Queen will always remain embedded in Miyazaki’s mind, there’s another Soviet animator who greatly influenced the Japanese director’s work – Yuri Norstein. Often referred to as one of the greatest animators in the history of the medium, Norstein’s experiments inspired multiple generations of artists who also sought out animation as an outlet for their imaginations. In the list of his 25 favourite films of all time, Miyazaki included Nostein’s seminal gem Hedgehog in the Fog.

Made in 1975, Hedgehog in the Fog follows the adventures of a curious hedgehog who sets out to meet his friend – the bear- in order to count the stars in the night sky. However, he is thrown off by the thick fog that envelops his world. Eventually losing his way, the hedgehog observes strange apparitions that float in and out of the atmospheric veil – including a stunning white horse that completely captures his imagination the moment he spots it.

The fog is the central element of the film, acting as a powerful metaphor for the politically volatile climate within which Norstein was working. Creating the fog effects required a lot of innovation from Norstein, who got around the challenges by placing a thin piece of paper on top of the corresponding scenes and lifting it toward the camera. This technique introduced the uncanny sense of blur and whitishness to the hedgehog’s world.

Watch the film below.