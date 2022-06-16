Enjoy a bizarre heavy metal rework of the ‘Stranger Things’ intro









Stranger Things has been the hottest topic on everybody’s lips for the past few weeks, to put it lightly. The final season dropped on Netflix to mass fanfare and anticipation, and quite frankly, it’s well deserved.

When it comes to the music in Stranger Things, there have been numerous trends to emerge from the show, and the latest season is no exception. For example, fans have jumped on the Kate Bush bandwagon, and it has taken Tik Tok and other social media platforms by storm. Alongside Bush and her resurrection of ‘Running Up That Hill’, there have been countless other songs that have risen up the charts off the back of a Stranger Things appearance.

Television shows have an inherent relationship to music, and that’s no secret. One of the most classic ways in which people sometimes forget the significance of music in shows is the theme song — especially with the advent of streaming services and short introductions. It is now common for viewers to skip right past the intro altogether, and some series even forego the theme song in favour of a shorter or artistic intro.

However, in true 1980s fashion, the Stranger Things theme has become somewhat of an iconic sound. I’ve personally seen it used on Tik Tok, as a text ringtone, and even in parodies across other mediums of entertainment. For this instance, however, we’re looking at the musicians who have decided to put their own spin on the intro.

The song, which essentially has just one melody, an ambient vibration, and, of course, boasts no lyrics, is not a particularly straightforward task to cover. Well, one way to do it, as YouTube musician Artificial Fear goes for, is by turning the intro into a unique metal track that could fit in with the likes of your next Warped Tour.

Not only is the song extended, but it is more precise, and sharper. Artificial Fear adds in a slick guitar solo and has a lot of creative freedom to go wild with it. It’s definitely an interesting novelty, to say the least, but I’m inclined to say that if you didn’t know the song, you might mistake it for a regular instrumental metal track.

If you’re curious to check out the musical cover inspired by Stranger Things, check out the cover by Artificial Fear linked down below.