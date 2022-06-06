Kate Bush comments on Stranger Things impact









Kate Bush usually shies away from the limelight unless she’s onstage herself, however, the wild resurgence of ‘Running Up That Hill’ thanks to the song’s inclusion on Stranger Things has been too impactful even for her to ignore.

The 1985 song features throughout the series and has seen a boom in streams as a result. At one point last week, since the launch of season four, the track was even in the running to be number one.

The classic Bush track eventually peaked at number eight in the official charts. Nevertheless, for an anthem that originally only reached third upon release, its near-equalled resurgence almost forty years later is highly notable.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote. “It features the song ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!”

Continuing: “Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at number eight. It’s all really exciting!”

Before concluding her public message: “Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”

