The heavy metal album that gives Jake Bugg a lift









When Jake Bugg first made his name in 2011, he was hailed as a teenage folk prodigy and suddenly thrust into the limelight. However, his taste in music isn’t restricted exclusively to the brand of music we associate him with, and he’s even got a penchant for metal.

Bugg opened up to Far Out about his unexpectedly diverse taste last year ahead of the release of his fifth album, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, which marked the singer-songwriter’s first record in four years. It incorporated a vast umbrella of genres, and the Nottinghamshire native spread his wings with forays into electronic dance, ballads, as well as the heaviest material of his career too.

While the rockier side of the album isn’t exactly metal, when he needs a spring in his step and a boost to get his day off to a perfect start, that’s the genre which he finds himself turning to.

Bugg made the revelation in our Doctor’s Orders series, in association with the suicide prevention charity CALM, which helps connect readers with artists and how music has helped them during the darker periods of their lives. In support of CALM, we welcome some of our favourite people to share nine records that they turn to when they are feeling low and the stories behind their importance.

There were many surprises in Bugg’s nine selections, including, The Visitors by ABBA, and also Greek electronic composer Vangelis, who the 28-year-old referred to as “probably my favourite artist”.

He also surprisingly included Metallica’s Kill ‘Em All, which is the debut release by the metal icons from 1983 and it helped spawn a whole new genre.

Explaining his decision, Bugg said: “Well, I’ve been listening to this quite a lot again recently. What I love about it is how they are so young. I watched a video of them playing ‘Seek and Destroy’ at The Metro, and James (Hetfield) looks so young it’s mental.

“There’s a lot of anger in the album, obviously, but it’s got a lot of earnestness about it as well. A lot of the lyrics like ‘Seek and Destroy’ just sounds like a bunch of young kids wanting to go beat this guy up who always used to beat them up. It’s just funny the kind of stories that play in my head when I’m listening to it.”

Remarkably, when the album was released, Metallica were still flying under the radar, and it took years of grinding for the pioneers to receive the recognition they deserved. Although that has all changed, and Kill ‘Em All has now sold over three million times in the United States alone.

While it’s a record you wouldn’t associate Bugg with listening to, his admission on it being an album that gets you ready to take on the world is impossible to deny.