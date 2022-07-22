Michael Mann confirms ‘Heat 2’ is in the works









Michael Mann has revealed that he is working on a sequel/prequel to 1995’s action flick Heat. The original film featured Hollywood legends Al Pacino as an LAPD detective alongside Robert De Niro playing a career criminal.

The film marked the first time that Pacino and De Niro were on the big screen together. It contained the iconic diner scene in which the two stars had a terrific back and forth conversation about their lives and each other, which, remarkably, De Niro and Pacino did not rehearse before shooting.

Mann once commented on this, saying: “We decided that we just wanted to talk it through and just save it for the event of shooting it. That’s the only thing we probably did that with. But I tend to not want to rehearse things to the point where I wish I had shot it. That’s a disaster. I always want to stop well short, because I think things work perfect once, and they’ll never be 100% twice. And you want that happening in front of the camera.”

During Mann’s interview on the WTF Podcast with Marc Maron, he announced that Heat 2, his new book, will be turned into a film. He said, “I can’t talk about it, but yes.”

The new film will tell the tale of Heat’s original characters, Detective Hanna, Neil McCauley, Chris Shiherlis and Nate, in alternate timelines – in a similar fashion to The Godfather Part II, taking place seven years after the first film’s ending. The prequel would serve as an origin story of how the characters rose to their respective positions.

“I always wanted to explore the early lives of these guys,” Mann said. “Also, to find a way to bring the past into the present and the present being about 2002, seven years after the events of Heat the movie.”

Of course, De Niro and Pacino will not be taking up their former roles. “I love those guys,” Mann said. “But they’d have to be six years younger than they were in Heat.”