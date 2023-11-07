Heartworms release new standalone single ‘May I Comply’

London-based artist Jojo Orme, also known as Heartworms, has released the new standalone single ‘May I Comply’, produced by Speedy Wunderground’s Dan Carey.

Over swirling gothic electronics, Orme’s words devolve from musings on breakups into darker territory. “Take a breath, love your other, they don’t care, find another, find another,” Orne declares in distinctive, accented vocals.

“When I wrote this track I just wanted to get over an ex and to tell my little brother he’s good enough,” Heartworms reflected, “turned out to be a lot darker than I thought.”

The song is accompanied by a black-and-white music video directed by Gilbert Trejo, which sees Orme and her bandmates performing the track in a blank white room. Singing into lightbulbs before smashing them, the dark video only enhances the new track.

Trejo previously worked with Heartworms on the video for ’24 Hours’. On the new single, the director and vocalist aimed to lean “harder into the stark black and white world that Heartworms is building, washing everything but the band out in a sea of emptiness.”

“Between shooting ’24 Hours’ and ‘May I Comply’ I’ve had the chance to photograph Heartworms on tour and was excited about capturing a bit more of the energy of Jojo’s performance at this stage,” Trejo continued.

Heartworms plan to further hone their energetic live performance in the spring of 2024 with a support slot alongside The Kills. The tour will see Heartworms take to 13 stages across the United States next February and March, beginning at Webster Hall in New York and ending at Fox Theater in Oakland.

The new single ‘May I Comply’ is out now via cult label Speedy Wunderground. Watch the video below.