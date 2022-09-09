Head of EA music says Kasabian song 'Club Foot' is the best FIFA tune









The President of EA’s music, Steve Schnur, has shared his view that Kasabian’s 2004 anthem ‘Club Foot’ is his all-time favourite FIFA track.

In a new interview with NME, Schnur showered praise on Kasabian and ‘Club Foor’, which appeared on FIFA 13.”The guys in that band are some of the most football-obsessed people I know on planet Earth,” he expressed. “Just knowing how much FIFA meant to them personally… to them, it’s been: ‘How many times can we get [our music] into FIFA?’ It’s a measure of success to them, I just love it.”

Although he deeply loves Kasabian, Schnur did caveat his point by saying that ‘Song 2’ by Blur is “the quintessential football song.”

When noting the impact of FIFA soundtracks, Schnur said that he is “so proud” to see people discussing the songs that have been featured in the series. “A friend of mine who lives in London says that all of his friends continually argue over the best football songs in the pub, and they’d be by bands from 2003, 2006 and so on,” Schnur explained.

He continued: “[FIFA] has become the ownership of what football means to them, musically-speaking. We used to say that we’re following culture. [Now] we’re creating culture and, dare I say, we are culture.”

The latest FIFA game, FIFA 23, is to launch later this month, and Schnur has revealed that fans should expect over 100 songs. It will also include an improved matchday experience, real-world managers and women’s club football. Sadly, however, it will be EA’s last football title to launch with the FIFA branding, thanks to a dispute between both parties.

Despite this momentous shift, Schnur is looking forward to the next chapter in the game’s history, which is titled EA Sports FC. “The day [FIFA 23] comes out, I start working on EA FC,” he said.

Adding: “There’s no break – actually, the break is now, because we’re locked and loaded. [But] then, all of a sudden, we’ll go, ‘OK! How are we gonna do something [that’s] never been done before with EA FC?’”

