Blur readying themselves for stadium-sized reunion









Blur are reportedly on the brink of a mammoth comeback seven years after the Britpop band hung up their boots with claims of a huge Wembley Stadium show in the offing.

The shows are apparently set to mark the 30th anniversary of their classic album Parklife which was released back in April 1994. The record rocketed to number one in the UK and has since gone platinum four times over.

A source told The Sun that the band had been planning the comeback for some time and that the calendars have finally aligned right in time for the anniversary. When we spoke to Graham Coxon last year he was shtum on the matter but he neither did he rule it out.

With a dose of fanfare that doesn’t seem very in keeping with the band, the source reported: “Britpop fans will want to shout this from the rooftop—Blur are back.”

The unnamed announcer continued: “Their plans are being kept closely guarded but there is a concert at Wembley which has been pencilled in which will coincide with the 30th anniversary of their second album Parklife.”

Seeing as though Parklife is actually their third record makes you question the credibility of the source somewhat, however, with Blur not rubbishing the report and all parties often hinting that they wouldn’t be averse to a reunion, perhaps that’s a minor error we can gloss over.

Representatives for Blur have been contacted but right now we wait on bated breath for a formal announcement.

