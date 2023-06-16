HBO deny that ‘The Idol’ has been cancelled









HBO has denied rumours that the controversial new series The Idol, co-created by Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, has been cancelled.

The new series, which tells the story of a young woman seeking global fame, stars the likes of Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Moses Sumney, Hari Nef and Troye Sivan. It has drawn controversy due to its explicit sexual nature, with people criticising co-creator Sam Levinson for the show’s transgressive attitudes towards women, showing off a chauvinistic and superficial style.

Addressing rumours that a second series of the show has been cancelled, HBO released a statement that reads: “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night”.

Lily-Rose Depp came out in defence of the show following its premiere at Cannes Film Festival, stating: “I just wanna say that it’s always sad and disheartening to hear mean, false things about someone you care about, and it wasn’t my experience shooting the show”.

In addition, Levinson acknowledged that he was making a “show that’s provocative”.

Take a look at the full statement about The Idol from HBO below.

