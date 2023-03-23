Hayley Williams covers Deana Carter song ‘Did I Shave My Legs For This’









Hayley Williams has covered ‘Did I Shave My Legs For This’ during a recent concert for LGBTQIA+ benefit show. During her performance, Williams also welcomed her business partner Brian O’Conner to perform the Deana Carter song. All of the proceeds from the performance will go to Love Rising, a fundraiser in Williams’ hometown of Nashville to assist LGBTQIA+ organisations.

The set also featured songs from Williams solo records, playing the guitar with fellow singer-songwriter Becca Mancari joining her onstage for the song ‘Inordinary’ off Flowers for Vases/ descansos. The charity show was created as a retort to Tennessee laws designed to prohibit treatment for transgender citizens and surgery for minors.

Williams confronted the issue from the stage, telling the crowd: “What they’re doing with this anti-drag bill… is actually just a distraction from all these other horrible things that they’re trying to pass here — it feels like we’re in a relationship with our city and our state that’s all give, no get”.

The Deana Carter original is a ’90s country song talking about her struggles in romance with her man. The track tells the story of a woman shaving her legs to have a nice night out, only to find out that her man isn’t looking for anything romantic. It was originally released in 1997 and reached number 25 on the Billboard Country Charts.