Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing in rape trial delayed









The most recent rape trial of the disgraced Hollywood producer and convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein, is set to be delayed until February.

Last month, the former film producer was found guilty of multiple sex crime charges in the second trial that took place in Los Angeles. Previously, in March 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for similar charges, and although his legal team appealed the decision, the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Department upheld the initial verdict in 2021.

Weinstein faces 24 further years in prison when sentenced on all accounts of rape and sexual assault, which will stack on top of his existing 23-year sentence. The most recent trial has since been pushed back at the request of defence lawyers, with Los Angeles superior court judge Lisa Lench stating that she believes the sentencing will be held on February 23rd.

The conviction of Weinstein popularised the #MeToo movement, which highlighted and spoke out against the sexual harassment and abuse of women. Started way back in 2006, the movement gained a larger following after the numerous allegations of sexual abuse aimed toward Weinstein in October 2017.

Accusations against the disgraced producer were collated by New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who later wrote the book She Said, which details their journalistic efforts to bring the former Hollywood icon down. The book was later adapted into a 2022 movie starring the likes of Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan and Patricia Clarkson.

Take a look at the trailer for the fascinating Golden Globe-nominated movie below.