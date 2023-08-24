







Over the 20th century, globalisation allowed a generation of artists to transcend the boundaries of geography, language and culture. The Japanese music icon Haruomi Hosono is one such luminary whose innovative compositions and genre-blending artistry helped construct a globalised music scene. With a career spanning more than half a century, Hosono’s creative genius and unfaltering thirst for exploration have sealed for him an immortal legacy as one of Asia’s most important musical voices.

Hosono was born in July 1947 as the grandson of Masabumi Hosonso, the only Japanese passenger and survivor of the infamous sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912. Hosono’s musical journey began in the late 1960s when he co-founded the iconic psychedelic rock band Apryl Fool with drummer Takashi Matsumoto.

After releasing the 1969 album The Apryl Fool, the pair strode forth to form their most stable and influential band, Happy End. The band’s fusion of west coast folk-rock with traditional Japanese lyrical forms gave a taste of things to come, showcasing Hosono’s experimental side. The band’s 1971 eponymous album is considered a true milestone in the history of Japanese music and set the stage for two subsequent albums of equal allure.

When Happy End disbanded in 1974, Hosono continued to work with his bandmate Shigeru Suzuki and began to make more experimental, electro-infused music as Tin Pan Alley with a rolling cast of collaborators. Throughout the 1970s, Hosono worked on various projects, including those with Inoue Yousui, Osamu Kitajima and Ryuichi Sakamoto, pushing the musical vanguard by popularising synthesisers and drum machines.

One of Hosono’s career highlights was his part in forming the influential electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO) in the late 1970s. Fusing synthesisers with accessible melodies, YMO pioneered the synth-pop genre, garnering international acclaim. Their 1978 debut album, Yellow Magic Orchestra, arrived with an original and futuristic sound that earned them a dedicated global following.

Hosono’s versatility as a musician is evident in his ability to transition between genres seamlessly. He delved into exotica with the 1978 album Paraiso, returned to folk in Pacific, and explored ambient instrumental music in 1985’s Coincidental Music.

In the 1980s, Hosono’s potent cross-cultural influence was reflected in overseas collaborations. His work with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Yukihiro Takahashi in YMO paved the way for collaborations with artists like Japan frontman David Sylvian and Thomas Dolby. Such associations helped bridge Eastern and Western traditions, outlining music as a universal language transcending borders.

Today, Hosono’s legacy continues to inspire new generations of musicians worldwide. As decades pass, he and his close collaborators will remain well-revered pillars of an eternally evolving industry thanks to an ability to blur musical and geographical boundaries with an eclectic appetite and fearless creativity.

Listen to ‘Kaze wo Atsumete’, one of Haruomi Hosono’s compositions for Happy End, below. The 1971 song was included in the soundtrack for Sofia Coppola’s 2003 movie Lost in Translation.