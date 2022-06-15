Watch Harry Styles in the new trailer for 'My Policeman'









A brand new short teaser for the romantic drama My Policeman has been released online, with the short glimpse showing us our very first look at the exciting cast that includes Harry Styles, David Dawson and Emma Corrin.

Based on the book of the same name by Bethan Roberts, the 1950s tale follows three young people, policeman Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (Dawson) as their lives entwine and they each embark on an emotional journey of romance. Jumping back and forth from the 1950s to the 1990s, this new drama looks to be a heartbreaking drama.

From the filmmaker behind Genius and Red, Michael Grandage, the press release for the movie details, “a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness”.

This is the first of two exciting film projects for Harry Styles, with the musician also appearing in Don’t Worry Darling later this year, directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Coming from the director of Booksmart which seized the attention of fans and critics in 2019, the brand new physiological thriller stars Styles alongside Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll and follows a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community.

Take a look at the trailer for My Policeman, below, with the film due to release in theatres on October 21st, and on Amazon Prime Video on November 4th.