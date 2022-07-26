Kevin Feige teases Harry Styles' return to Marvel as Eros









Following Harry Styles’ debut in Eternals last year, the musician and actor looks set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, recently teased that Styles might be about to reprise the role of Eros.

Styles’ Eros, the brother of Thanos, appeared in a post-credit Eternals scene, which featured the singer alongside a troll-like creature called Pip, voiced by Patton Oswalt.

Fiege suggested that both Pip and Eros would be making their return to the MCU during an appearance at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. However, he was careful not to name the projects they might be starring in.

Speaking to MTV News, Feige said: “The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us.” The Marvel president went on to respond to Ryan Gosling’s request to play Ghost Rider. “You’re talking about Ghost Rider, we’ve got Blade, we’ve got Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles,” he said. “We’ve got the street-level with our announcement of Daredevil and of course Spidey, going into the street-level heroes. And cosmic. And that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live”.

Harry Styles appeared in his first feature film back in 2017 when he starred as a British soldier in Christopher Nolan’s hair-raising Dunkirk. Since then, he’s gone on to establish himself as a much-sought-after talent and is set to appear in both Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling (alongside Florence Pugh) and the forthcoming romantic drama My Policeman this year.

During this year’s Comic-Con, Marvel announced a host of new TV shows and films, including Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania, as well as an additional six films and six series, the last of which will be Thunderbolts, slated for mid-2024. The following sixth phase will include a Fantastic Four reboot and two Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both slated for 2025.