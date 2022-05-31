Harry Styles smashes vinyl sales record with 'Harry’s House'









Harry Styles has just broken the record for the largest sales week for a vinyl album released in the US. According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen SoundScan), Styles’ third solo album sold 182,000 copies in its opening week, making him the biggest-selling artist in this regard since records began in 1991. The previous record-holder was Taylor Swift’s Red, Taylor’s Version, which sold 114,000 copies in its first week last November.

Harry Styles has always managed to sell a shedload of albums on vinyl. Take his previous album, Fine Line, for example, which was the fourth best selling vinyl album of 2021, despite being released in 2019.

Vinyl sales are currently up 4% compared to this time last year. Indeed, since the mid-2000s, vinyl sales have been on an upward trend, with 17 years of consecutive growth so far.

According to the British Phonographic Industry, more than five million vinyl records were bought in 2021, meaning that the format comprised 23% of all albums sold that year. Forecasters predict that vinyl will become the dominant physical format in terms of revenue in 2022.

In a seven-point review of Harry’s House, Far Out wrote: “Beyond the ballads, some of the other standouts here are tracks like ‘Satellite’, which climbs to a satisfying build, and ‘Daydreaming’, which goes all-in with the 1970s inspiration. I’d say the record’s high point is undoubtedly ‘Keep Driving’—a song that just oozes golden hour euphoria. The lyrical simplicity and the melodic sweetness mix for the perfect track to spin for the rest of the summer and beyond. This is an effort that could have quite easily emerged as a hit single.”

Despite Styles’ recent successes, some remain ambivalent. Mick Jagger recently slammed comparisons between himself and the singer. “I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous,” Jagger told The Times. “And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”