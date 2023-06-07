Harrison Ford’s Marvel debut gets a new name









Having launched two successful franchises with Star Wars and Indiana Jones before helping revive and reboot them in the 21st century, actor Harrison Ford is now set to dip his toe into another one: the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Back in February, Ford expressed his curiosity about the franchise, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “I watch all these terrific actors having a good time, doing something different to what I’ve ever done and pleasing people with it. So I’ll try a piece of that”.

The particular piece the actor has found himself trying will be in the upcoming fourth Captain America film, which has just recently seen its title change from New World Order to officially becoming Brave New World, as confirmed by an email sent around by Disney.

The confirmation of Ford’s participation comes from a picture shared by actor Anthony Mackie, who has played the role of Sam Wilson/The Falcon from his introduction in the 2014 Captain America sequel The Winter Soldier right through to 2021’s Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The picture Mackie posted shows him and Ford on set of the new MCU entry, with an accompanying tag saying: “When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking a– should look, you listen. Thanks for the on-set wisdom and laughs my friend!”

Since Avengers: Endgame came out in 2019, marking the end of the ‘Infinity Saga’, Chris Evans’ Captain handed his shield – and the mantle – to Mackie’s character, meaning that Brave New World will be the first theatrical MCU film that sees Mackie as the new Captain America. Similarly, Ford will not be introducing a new character, rather taking on the role of Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, a military antagonist that audiences first saw in the 2008 The Incredible Hulk series and who has appeared in numerous films since.

Actor William Hurt has portrayed the role since Ross’ introduction; however, he unfortunately passed away in 2022 aged 71. Ford, at 80, is one of the oldest actors to be initiated into the massively popular and hugely profitable franchise. No stranger to Disney, his debut Marvel role will mark his third collaboration on a franchise by the studio.

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for release on May 3rd, 2024.