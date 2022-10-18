Harrison Ford has joined the cast of new 'Captain America' film









Harrison Ford turned 80 this year, but he is showing no signs of slowing down. According to the latest reports, Ford has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set to star in multiple upcoming Marvel projects, including a new Captain America film.

Recently, Ford also announced that Indiana Jones 5 would be his final film of the franchise. After a long and celebrated relationship with the iconic character, the actor has declared that the time has come to put an end to his legacy as Indiana Jones.

While discussing the upcoming addition to the franchise, Ford became very emotional and actually started crying. He promised fans that the new Indiana Jones film would be special. Ford said: “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons.”

The actor provided further comments about the spirit of the project: “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

Ford will replace William Hurt as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the new Marvel projects, including the 2024 film Captain America: New World Order. Since Ford is familiar with large franchises such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones, Marvel probably feels like a logical conclusion to the ageing actor.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.