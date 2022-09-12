Harrison Ford reveals 'Indiana Jones 5' will be his final franchise film









Harrison Ford has been a part of multiple iconic franchises throughout his illustrious career. While his portrayal of Han Solo is probably the most famous addition to his filmography, Ford’s rendition of the globetrotting adventurer Indiana Jones has become an indispensable part of popular culture.

Ford turned 80 this year, which is why many fans never expected the ageing actor to take the challenge of playing Indiana Jones again. However, the actor defied expectations by agreeing to reprise the iconic role in the fifth addition to the franchise, which James Mangold is directing.

The physically demanding role took a toll on Ford, who injured himself during the film’s production process. According to the reports, the actor injured his shoulder while rehearsing a fight scene for Indiana Jones 5, which put him in danger.

That’s exactly why it should come as no surprise that Ford showed up at Disney’s D23 Expo to confirm that he was going to step down from the widely acclaimed franchise’s star. While talking about the latest addition, Ford said: “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons.”

He added: “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.” However, he also warned that he wasn’t injuring himself for the sake of Indiana Jones again. “This is it! I will not fall down for you again,” Ford declared.

Watch the video below.

Harrison Ford getting emotional talking about this Indiana Jones movie. “This one kicks ass!” #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/uvbwTxzcxd — DisneyExaminer (@DisneyExaminer) September 10, 2022